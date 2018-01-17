My Bloody Valentine Announce First Show Since 2013

Following recent confirmation that the band is working on a new album, My Bloody Valentine have announced their first show since 2013. According to their Facebook post, MBV is set to co-headline the Japanese festival Sonicmania with Nine Inch Nails and Marshmello on August 17. Sonicmania takes place outside of Tokyo. Kevin Shields made a uncharacteristic stage appearance as a solo act in December. In November, Shields told Pitchfork that the new MBV album, which he claims started out as an EP project, will “one hundred percent” be out this year.