Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Tour
Indie rock vets Modest Mouse have announced a slate of spring shows. Isaac Brock and company launch the tour in April at Sloss Furnace in Birmingham, AL and close in July at Forecastle Festival in Louisville, KY. Tickets go on sale Saturday on the band’s website, where they’re also directing fans to sign a petition to block the Forest Service from granting mining permits in the Green River Valley in Colorado.
This is Modest Mouse’s first tour since Brock was sued in November for nearly $1 million by a Portland city employee whom Brock struck with his car while asleep behind the wheel. The band closed its last tour in October. Their most recent album Strangers to Ourselves dropped in 2015. Check out the full list of dates below.
Modest Mouse 2018 Tour
April 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnace
April 20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
April 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
April 26 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
April 28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
April 30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
May 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
May 2 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
May 6 – Mankato, MN @ Verizon Center
May 8 – Cedar Rapids, IA @McGrath Amphitheatre
May 9 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena
May 10 – Tulsa, OKA @ Brady Theatre
May 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre
May 13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion
May 16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre
May 18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
May 19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
May 20 – Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium
May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center
May 24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
July 13-15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival