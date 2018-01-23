Indie rock vets Modest Mouse have announced a slate of spring shows. Isaac Brock and company launch the tour in April at Sloss Furnace in Birmingham, AL and close in July at Forecastle Festival in Louisville, KY. Tickets go on sale Saturday on the band’s website, where they’re also directing fans to sign a petition to block the Forest Service from granting mining permits in the Green River Valley in Colorado.

This is Modest Mouse’s first tour since Brock was sued in November for nearly $1 million by a Portland city employee whom Brock struck with his car while asleep behind the wheel. The band closed its last tour in October. Their most recent album Strangers to Ourselves dropped in 2015. Check out the full list of dates below.

Modest Mouse 2018 Tour

April 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnace

April 20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 26 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

April 28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

April 30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

May 2 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

May 6 – Mankato, MN @ Verizon Center

May 8 – Cedar Rapids, IA @McGrath Amphitheatre

May 9 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena

May 10 – Tulsa, OKA @ Brady Theatre

May 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre

May 13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion

May 16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre

May 18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

May 19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

May 20 – Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium

May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center

May 24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

July 13-15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival