Video: Moby — “Mere Anarchy”

Moby has released the music video for “Mere Anarchy,” the second single off his upcoming album Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt. The electronic musician’s fifteenth studio album will see a return to his “soul, trip-hop and gospel roots,” with earlier single “Like a Motherless Child” featuring Raquel Rodriguez pulling from the traditional spiritual “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child.” Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt drops March 2 on Mute and Moby’s own Little Idiot. Watch the black and white clip for “Mere Anarchy” below.