Watch Migos Perform “Stir Fry” on the Tonight Show

Shortly after dropping their new album Culture II last night, Atlanta’s Migos stopped by the Tonight Show to perform the Pharrell-produced “Stir Fry,” one of the album’s singles. The television debut of the song saw the trio performing in front of a wall of white roses with flashbulbs mimicking paparazzi photography, but overall the group seemed to be a little lethargic, especially considering they’d just released the much-awaited follow up to one of the biggest rap albums of 2017, for which they’re nominated for a Grammy this Sunday. Watch the performance below.