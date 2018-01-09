Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for his work reshooting All the Money in the World, while co-star Michelle Williams received less than $1,000, USA Today reports.

Director Ridley Scott reconvened the cast one month before the film’s scheduled release to reshoot scenes with Christopher Plummer as main character J. Paul Getty. Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey after reports that Spacey has a history of sexually abusing children. In a previous interview with USA Today, Scott said that he was able to reshoot so quickly because “everyone did it for nothing.”

“The whole reshoot was—in normal terms was expensive but not as expensive as you think. Because all of them, everyone did it for nothing,” Scott said. Regarding actor fees, Scott added, “They all came in free. Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no. I wouldn’t do that.”

Three people familiar with the situation dispute this. According to USA Today’s sources, Williams was paid $80 per day, totaling less than $1000, while Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million. The newspaper reports that Williams was never notified of the pay disparity.

Plummer and Williams both received Golden Globes nominations for their performances as Getty and Gail Harris, the mother of Getty’s kidnapped grandson, respectively. Scott’s last-second decision to replace Spacey has been praised as a step forward for accountability in Hollywood amid a public reckoning with the industry’s sexual abuse and gender inequality.

Williams previously told USA Today that she agreed to inconvenience herself to reshoot Spacey’s scenes out of appreciation for Scott’s decision to cut an abuser. “I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted,” Williams said. “Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

Forbes reported in August that Mark Wahlberg was the year’s highest-paid actor, pulling in a cool $68 million.