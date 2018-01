MGMT have shared their new song “Hand It Over” in full. Last May, the band announced a new album called Little Dark Age slated for 2018, followed by its funky, synth-heavy title-track and winding psychedelic second single “When You Die” this December. In much the same vein, “Hand It Over” is a slow-moving psych-rock jam reminiscent of Ariel Pink’s Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, who’s also allegedly featured on this upcoming MGMT release. Check it out below.