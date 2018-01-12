Video: Matt and Kim – “Forever”

Pop duo Matt and Kim (a.k.a. Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino) have shared “Forever,” the first song and video from their forthcoming sixth album, coming this year via The Fader’s record label. Over hand claps, synth stabs, and Schifino’s arena drums, the pair deliver a brooding hook: “I don’t want to live forever in this world of shit.” The clip features Schifino and Johnson dancing, smashing drums, and smiling. Their still-untitled new full-length will follow their 2015 album New Glow. The group also announced a spring tour. Check out those dates and watch the video below.

Matt and Kim, 2018 tour:

3/7 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

3/8 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

3/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

3/24 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

3/26 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

3/27 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

3/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater

3/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

3/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

4/2 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

4/3 – SF, CA @ The Warfield

4/4 – LA, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/6 – Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa

4/7 – Guadalajara, MX @ Sonico Festival

4/9 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

4/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

4/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/14 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

4/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

4/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

4/18 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

4/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

4/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

4/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

4/23 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

4/24 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

4/26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/27 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall

4/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/2 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

5/4 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

5/5-6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival