Marshmello and Lil Peep – “Spotlight”

Breakout EDM producer Marshmello has unveiled a new single with the late rapper Lil Peep called “Spotlight.” This past November, Peep (real name Gustav Åhr) sadly passed away after overdosing on fentanyl and Xanax, and this single marks the first posthumous release from the rapper.

“Peep brought an excitement to music that was unparalleled to anybody I’ve ever met,” Marshmello shared with the single. “We started an idea together, that unfortunately we were never able to officially finish together. When I listen to this track now I get chills wishing he could hear it. This record is dedicated to Peep’s mother, family, friends and his fans. Gus will live forever through his music and that is something we should all be extremely thankful for.”

Last month, Åhr’s mother Liza Womack shared a posthumous video for his song “Save That Shit.” With the video, Womack included photos and concert footage from the rapper’s last tour, including candid shots of the rapper with fans between shows. Check out “Spotlight” below.