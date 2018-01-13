Mark Wahlberg and Agency to Donate $2 Million to Time’s Up Fund After Pay Discrepancy Outcry

After widespread outcry surrounding the news that he was paid $1.4 million more than Michelle Williams in her reshoot of the Ridley Scott film All the Money In the World, Mark Wahlberg and his agency William Morris Endeavor have agreed to donate $2 million to the Time’s Up fund to combat the wage gap in Hollywood.

“Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation,” Wahlberg shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I 100 percent support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

His agency Williams Morris Endeavor has plans to donate $500,000 as well. “The current conversation is a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to change inequalities, including the gender wage gap,” the company shared. “In recognition of the pay discrepancy on the All the Money in the World reshoots, WME is donating an additional $500,000 to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name, following our $1 million pledge to the organization earlier this month. It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution.”

The move follows a report from USA Today pointing out the fact that while Wahlberg received $1.5 million more than his original salary for the reshoot, Williams was only offered about $1000. In August, Forbes reported that Mark Wahlberg was the highest paid actors of 2017, pulling in around $68 million.

UPDATE 1/14: In a new statement shared with Vulture, Williams thanked Wahlberg for his sizable donation and spoke out in support of Time’s Up and the importance of women’s voices in this moment and beyond. “Today isn’t about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted,” she shared. “If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”