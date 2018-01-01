Watch Mariah Carey’s 2018 New Year’s Eve Performance

One year after starring in a historically unfortunate meltdown on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Mariah Carey returned to the show to perform in the final minutes of 2017. Looking debonair in white fur and diamonds, the five-time Grammy winner avoided disaster, performing “Vision of Love” and “Hero” in Times Square with unfazed aplomb.

In between songs, Carey snuck in a teasing reference to the technical difficulties that deterred her set last year. “Just want to take a sip of tea if they let me. They told me there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster,” she said, grinning. “Okay, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m gonna be just like everybody else with no hot tea.”

After the ball dropped, Carey got her hands on some hot tea.

Watch the performance below.