Loretta Lynn Recovering After Breaking Hip

Legendary country singer and songwriter Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke last year which caused her to cancel tour dates and postpone the release of her album Wouldn’t It Be Great, which was slated to come out that fall, to this year. Now, Lynn’s sister, the singer Crystal Gayle, has announced that Lynn recently fell and broke her hip. Gayle asked for fans’ “love and prayers” but also wrote that Lynn “is in good spirits and doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury.” Lynn’s only recent public appearance since her stroke has been at a the 2017 Country Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where she paid tribute to Alan Jackson. Read Gayle’s Instagram post below.