Lord Huron Announce New Album Vide Noir With Two-Part “Ancient Names”

Lord Huron, the folk-adjacent rock band helmed by Michigan-born singer and guitarist Ben Schneider, will release their third LP Vide Noir on April 20. With the announcement, they’ve released the two-part song “Ancient Names,” an eery, unresolved tale of a crystal ball vision that amplifies the band’s characteristic thematic darkness into distorted garage rock.

The new album was inspired by driving Los Angeles after dark, Schneider explained in a statement:

“My nighttime drives ranged all over the city—across the twinkling grid of the valley, into the creeping shadows of the foothills, through downtown’s neon canyons and way out to the darksome ocean. I started imagining Vide Noir as an epic odyssey through the city, across dimensions, and out into the cosmos. A journey along the spectrum of human experience. A search for meaning amidst the cold indifference of The Universe.”

Lord Huron’s previous album, the melodic and spooky Strange Trails, was released in April 2015; they’ve spent much of the intervening three years on tour. Vide Noir arrives from Whispering Pines/Republic Records (a new arrangement for the band, whose previous two albums were released by indie label IAMSOUND). Track list and other details are still forthcoming. Until then, you might try calling the number listed in the album’s trailer video (1-877-VIDE-NOIR).

Hear “Ancient Names,” parts 1 and 2, watch the trailer, and see Lord Huron’s upcoming tour dates below.

March 24 — Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

April 20 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

April 21 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

April 22 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

April 23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

April 25 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

April 26 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

April 27 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

April 28-29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival

April 30 —Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 1 — Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

May 3 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

May 4 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 4-6 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

June 1 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

June 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 3 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

June 5 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

June 7 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

June 15-June 17 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival