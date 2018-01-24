New Music \
Lily Allen Announces New Album, Co-Stars With Giggs in “Trigger Bang” Video
Following the release of the new single “Trigger Bang” (featuring Giggs) and the Burna Boy collab “Heaven’s Gate,” Lily Allen has announced her fourth studio album, No Shame, with a promised release in “early summer 2018.”
In addition to the album announcement, Allen has released a music video for “Trigger Bang,” as well as a trio of U.K. tour dates, her first since 2015. The video features actors portraying Giggs and Allen as teenagers, exploring the highs and lows of party culture and winking to a few of Allen’s older videos, before the artists themselves meet up for a more wholesome night out. Watch “Trigger Bang” and check out Allen’s upcoming U.K. tour dates below.
Lily Allen 2018 U.K. tour dates:
March 20 – Manchester @ Gorilla
March 21 – London @ Tufnell Park Dome
March 23 – Glasgow @ King Tuts