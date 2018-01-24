Lil Wayne has released “Bloody Mary,” a new song from his forthcoming mixtape Dedication 6: Reloaded. Weezy tagged Dipset vet Juelz Santana for a guest verse. Over a sped-up version of Hurt-M-Badd’s beat for Tupac’s “Hail Mary,” both artists sound inspired, trading strings of assonant boasts. Wayne particularly finds his pocket: “Now who am I / I’m who and why / I’m rude and kind / My cars are computerized / I’m cruising by / Smoking blunts reuben-sized / You fools can try / These tools getting utilized.” I could keep going, or you could listen below. The song follows “Big Bad Wolf” and the Drake-featuring “Family Feud” in Wayne’s ongoing preview of Reloaded, which does not have a release date. Dedication 6 dropped in December.