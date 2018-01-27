Stream Lil Wayne’s New Mixtape Dedication 6: Reloaded

Lil Wayne has released Dedication 6: Reloaded, the latest installment in his storied DJ Drama-hosted mixtape series. The project finds Weezy rapping over industry beats with vintage stream-of-consciousness dexterity, including on previously released cuts “Big Bad Wolf,” “Bloody Mary” with Juelz Santana, and “Family Feud” with Drake.

Wayne said in December that Reloaded functions as the second half of his December mixtape Dedication 6, for all those worrying about the numbering system’s internal logic. It’s Wayne’s seventh mixtape since his 2011 album Tha Carter IV. His long-delayed follow-up Tha Carter V does not have a release date, and the hunger shows. Listen below or download via Datpiff.