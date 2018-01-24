Lil Wayne – “Big Bad Wolf”

Lil Wayne has released a new song from his upcoming Dedication 6 Reloaded mixtape called “Big Bad Wolf.” Complete with jokes about Pretty Ricky, Benjamin Button, and Giannis Antetokoumpo, it’s a verbose snippet, full of textbook Wayne bravado. Wayne released his original Dedication 6 tape in December, which features his takes on the beat for ubiquitous rap tracks like Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour Llif3,” Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rock Star,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.” His previously released collaboration with his Young Money cohort Drake, a revamp of Jay-Z’s “Family Feud,” is set to be included on Reloaded. You can listen to “Big Bad Wolf” below.