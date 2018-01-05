Atlanta producer TM88 has shared a new Lil Uzi Vert song titled “Mood,” co-produced by Southside. Rumors circulated earlier this week that the track would feature Marshmello, the DJ who wears a mask shaped like a marshmallow, but he doesn’t appear on this version. TM88 co-produced Uzi’s breakout hit “XO Tour Llif3.” Earlier on Friday, the producer wrote on Twitter that Atlantic Records never paid him for that song’s beat. Southside also tweeted negatively about Atlantic, hinting that the record label tried to block the producers from releasing “Mood.” For now, the song is on Soundcloud. Listen below.

Never got paid for xo ballin off old checks https://t.co/SgPehiTe5n — TM88 (@TM88) January 5, 2018