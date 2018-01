Last night on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson brought back his Lil Pump parody character to perform a parody of the rapper’s hit “Gucci Gang” alongside last night’s host Sam Rockwell. Changing the song’s chart-topping hook to “Tucci Gang,” the sketch was done in honor of actor Stanley Tucci, who even Lil Pump recognizes from roles in Transformers, The Hunger Games, The Devil Wears Prada, and more. Check it out below.