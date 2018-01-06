You Should Get Used to Hearing This New Lil Pump Track

Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” is still one of the biggest songs in the country after peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month, but the biggest challenge as a young up-and-comer is, as always, to deliver another hit. While his latest track on SoundCloud does have a few solid lines, something tells me this new collab with DJ Carnage might finally make good on Pump’s hit-making potential going forward.

Uploaded to Instagram with the caption “pump x dj carnage,” the track (allegedly titled “Shynee”) has the same menacing tones and blown-out bass as “D Rose,” now with blaring sirens samples from Carnage’s festival-ready production. “Look at my neck shineee, Look at my wrist shineee!,” shouts the rapper with the hook, head-banging like crazy in the video.

With over 3 million plays on Instagram and 29,000 views on YouTube in the three days it’s been online, it seems like it’s already taken off within his orbit. No word on how soon we’ll get an official release, but love him or hate him, it’s looking more and more like Lil Pump is here to stay.