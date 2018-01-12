Lil Durk – “1 (773) Vulture” (Logic Cover)

Lil Durk has released “1 (773) Vulture,” a reimagining of Logic’s popular song “1-800-273-8255.” The Chicago rapper flips the suicide prevention PSA into a sober ballad about street violence. Where Logic sings, “It feel like I’m outta my mind / I feel like my life ain’t mine / I don’t want to be alive,” Durk sings, “My momma had a dream about me dyin’ / I told her that I hope she lyin’ / It’s gon’ be a homocide.” The song follows Bloodas, Durk’s joint mixtape with Tee Grizzley, released last month, featuring the single “What Yo City Like.” Listen below.