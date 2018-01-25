LCD Soundsystem Cancel Australia and New Zealand Tour

LCD Soundsystem have cancelled an upcoming February tour of Australia and New Zealand. According to a statement from the band and concert promoter Frontier Touring, the cancellation is due to “unforeseen conflicts”:

LCD Soundsystem and Frontier Touring regret to advise the cancellation of the Australia/New Zealand leg of their tour due to unforeseen conflicts. The band extend their sincere apologies for the cancellation and hope to return down under soon.

The tour, which included shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland, were to feature Australian musician Nick Murphy as an opener. Their newly announced West Coast tour in support of American Dream, with openers the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs and TV on the Radio, is still on.