Kylie Minogue – “Dancing”

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has shared “Dancing,” the lead single from her 14th album Golden. It’s an upbeat number with a hook full of glossy synths, but built around a picked acoustic guitar line that borders on folk. Minogue worked on the project in Nashville with longtime Taylor Swift collaborator Nathan Chapman. Hear me out, but the result is something like a top 40 version of Young Thug’s country rap experiment “You Said.” It’s certainly closer to the rootsy dance music allegedly featured on Justin Timberlake’s forthcoming Man of the Woods than either of Timberlake’s singles. Listen below.