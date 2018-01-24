King Krule Announces 2018 North American Tour

King Krule has announced dates for an upcoming 2018 tour of North America in support of last year’s The Ooz, which landed a spot on Spin’s 50 best albums of 2017. The month-long tour will kick off early April in Toluca, Mexico, before heading up the West Coast, hitting some venues in the Midwest, and capping things off at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Check out the full tour details below.

Tour Dates:

4/7 – Toluca, Mexico – Ceremonia

4/9 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

4/10 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

4/11 – Dallas, TX – Granada

4/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

4/15 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

4/16 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater

4/20 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North

4/22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

4/25 – Denver, CO – The Ogden

4/27 – Chicago, IL – Riviera

4/28 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

4/29 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

5/2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

5/4 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom