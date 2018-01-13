Killer Mike and T.I. Named Part of New Atlanta Mayor’s Transition Team

Keisha Bottoms was recently elected Mayor of Atlanta, and it looks like she’s ready to start things off with a bang. As part of her transition team into office, the mayor has announced she will include Atlanta rappers T.I. and Killer Mike in her cabinet, which will also include religious leaders, educators, and numerous CEOs.

“I am grateful to announce this 38-strong transition team,” Bottoms said in a press conference Friday. “It represents a tremendous amount of diversity and depth, and really the best and the brightest in the city of Atlanta.”

On Instagram, Killer Mike announced his intentions to make Atlanta a better place for its citizens. “Remember all those ‘IG haters saying what they wish rappers and athletes wud do with their time, Money and resources.’ Well now that it’s happening u can STFU complaining and get active locally to help me, @troubleman31 & our New Mayer Make Atlanta a city where it’s citizens can do the same no matter fame or status,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.