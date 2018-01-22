Kid Rock Donates Proceeds From Fake Senate Run to College Republicans

Kid Rock has donated $122,000 to CRNC Action, an affiliate of the College Republican National Committee, to support voter registration efforts. Rock raised the money by selling merchandise with the phrase “Kid Rock For US Senate” as part of a congressional campaign later revealed to be a hoax.

Rock spent four months last year pretending to campaign for Senate in Michigan before admitting that he never intended to run. Two weeks into the charade, Rock responded to critics calling the campaign a marketing stunt—or worse, a violation of federal election laws—and introduced a contingency plan. “I am creating a 501(c)(4) – a non-profit organization for the promotion of voter registration,” Rock said in a statement. “The democrats are ‘shattin’ in their pantaloons’ right now.” If the artist decided not to run, he would donate proceeds to this new organization, dodging accusations that he was deceiving voters for personal profit.

Rock never formed a campaign committee nor filed with the Federal Election Commission. He never launched a voter registration nonprofit, either, according to The Detroit News. CRNC Action staffed voter registration booths at shows during Rock’s tour last summer. Its president Ted Dooley said Rock made his donation in early December. As a 501(c)(4), CRNC Action is not required to publicly disclose contributions.

The “Bawitdaba” singer is still selling “Kid Rock For US Senate” apparel on a website hosted by his record label Warner Brothers.