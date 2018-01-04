Report: Kevin Gates to Be Released From Prison This Wednesday

Last spring, Kevin Gates was sentenced to 30 months in prison due to a felony gun possession charge in Illinois after already serving time for kicking a female fan in the chest. Today, TMZ reports that the rapper is set to be released from prison next Wednesday, January 10. According to Lindsey Hess, a spokesperson on behalf of the Illinois Department of Correction, Gates will be released on parole under conditions of “mandatory supervision and no possession of firearms.”