Karen O – “YO! MY SAINT”

Karen O has released a new single as part of a short film produced for French fashion house Kenzo’s spring promotional campaign. The song, like its accompanying film, is titled “YO! MY SAINT,” and is available for purchase on limited edition yellow translucent vinyl on January 22 from Karen O’s webstore, with more copies available in red vinyl in Kenzo stores worldwide.

“YO! MY SAINT” was written by Karen O with guest vocals from British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka. “The song tells the love story of a photographer who creates icons by treating his models like works of art,” reads a statement from Karen’s website. In an interview with i-D about the film, she adds, “For the music, I immediately wanted to do melodramatic and romantic and with lots of yearning and high stakes — all that good stuff that’s in any Korean soap opera.”

YO! MY SAINT is directed by Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, who is known for her vampire noir feature film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. The Kenzo film, loosely based on Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1966 classic Blow-Up, is centered on a fashion photographer, played by musician Alex Zhang Hungtai (FKA Dirty Beahces), and his two elusive muses, played by Jessica Henwick and Kiko Mizuhara. The actors lip-sync to “YO! MY SAINT,” the women singing Karen O’s words while Hungtai mimes Kiwanuka’s voice.

Karen O also makes a brief cameo in the film as the photographer’s assistant. Watch YO! MY SAINT below.