Video: Justin Timberlake – “Supplies”

Justin Timberlake has released the second of the four new singles, accompanied by videos from major music video directors, that he promised prior to the release of his upcoming album Man in the Woods. The Dave-Meyers-directed clip for “Supplies,” a eerie and lightly psychedelic piece of pop music produced by the Neptunes, is no less weird and certainly more elaborate than the Black-Mirror-adjacent, Apple-presentation-inspired antics in the “Filthy” video from earlier the month. Beginning with Justin glued to a wall of screens, featuring images of Black Lives Matter and Women’s March protesters, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, the human brain, etc., the clip for “Supplies” gets progressively more surreal and post-apocalyptic. It features featuring Warriors-like antics in the Los Angeles Public Library, some pyrotechnics, and a lot of dust. Look out for co-stars Eiza González Reyna and Pharrell. Watch below.