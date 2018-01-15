With Justin Timberlake’s new album Man of the Woods not due out until February 2, a lingering question regarding its direction remains, with its rustic trailer and salt-of-the-earth title feeling a bit like a fake out after the release of the funk-inspired first single “Filthy. Over the weekend, Timberlake stopped by the famous New York City nightclub 1 OAK to play some songs off the album, but good luck getting any feel for what it sounds like based on the clips that leaked online.

A Twitter user named @yagmuurcoskuun posted some clips apparently culled from various Instagram stories, and despite their surprisingly high fidelity they do not say much about the new album. There’s a trap-ish beat and some of the twinkly guitars that were featured in the album’s trailer, which seem to combine into an unholy fiddle-meets-EDM melody. Whether or not the songs are truly going to “bring the outside in” as he promises in a tour trailer, they are clearly JT originals—his signature nasally tenor is all over these tracks. These clips decidedly leave a lot of unanswered questions such as: “Is this the track called ‘Flannel,’ or is this perhaps ‘Supplies’?” “Why did he name a song ‘Breeze Off the Pond’? Do ponds even create breeze?” and “Why is Justin Timberlake previewing his new album at 1 OAK in 2018?” Please let us know if you can tell anything at all about Man of the Woods from the below clips.