Jessica Biel’s husband Justin Timberlake shared his forthcoming country album Man of the Woods with industry insiders at a listening event on Tuesday night in New York City. Given the party’s urban setting and the decidedly un-country lead single “Filthy,” it makes sense Timberlake’s team would go all out to sell the project’s “outdoors” vibe, and indeed, Associated Press reports, the event was “decorated with bushes and trees.”

The party also served appetizers designed to emphasize the album’s rootsiness, including “ants coated in black garlic and rose oil and grasshoppers.” These classic southern comfort foods came from acclaimed Danish chef/forager/man of the woods Rene Redzepi’s restaurant Noma. The night’s menu also featured “black truffle flatbread.”

Nothing says “modern Americana” like Michelin-starred Nordic cuisine. Check out the event’s full menu below, via Brian Hernandez. The album is out Feb. 2.

https://twitter.com/BAHjournalist/status/953465858541617152