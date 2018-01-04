Justin Timberlake Releases Teaser Video for New Song “Filthy”

Ahead of its release Friday, Justin Timberlake put up a teaser video on Instagram today for his new song “Filthy.” The song is the lead single off Timberlake’s new album Man of the Woods, and was co-written and co-produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja.

The teaser video features Timberlake—complete with an earpiece, ’80s glasses, mock turtleneck, and white sneakers—jogging on to a stage in front of an applauding audience. The set and overall vibe of the clip is more “retro motivational speaker” than musical performance, but the teaser’s overall brevity means it’s hard to tell exactly where Timberlake is going with this one other than to showcase some of his capital-A-acting chops, as he often loves to do. Guess we’ll find out Friday when “Filthy” officially drops.