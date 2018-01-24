Julian Casablancas Releases Amusing Tracklist for The Voidz’s New Album

Julian Casablancas has released the tracklist for the forthcoming second album from The Voidz (f.k.a. Julian Casablancas + The Voidz), and it’s as charmingly morose as you could hope. The band sounds particularly exhausted by social media, with venom spared for perpetually wide-eyed billionaire Elon Musk. They also spoof Ridley Scott and Brian Eno projects. The Voidz have released two singles, “Wink” and “Leave It In My Dreams.” RCA and Casablanca’s Cult Records are releasing the album, which does not yet have a title or release date. Check out the tracklist below.

The Voidz tracklist

1. “Internet Crucifixion”

2. “Rambo”

3. “Strate Jaggette”

4. “Wink”

5. “Alienation”

6. “100,000 Creeps Watching my Fucking Face”

7. “Thelmo and Louise”

8. “Pink Hole”

9. “Lazy Boy”

10. “Space Sex (Space X)”

11. “Leave it in My Dreams”

12. “Jalapeño Angels”

13. “Bleak Strategies”