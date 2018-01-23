Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz – “Leave It In My Dreams”

Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz have released “Leave It In My Dreams,” a new track from their forthcoming sophomore album. In addition to announcing a slight name change (from previous moniker Julian Casablancas + The Voidz) and teasing the new album, the band premiered a new song, “Wink,” on a Brazilian television program during their South American trek in late 2017. While The Voidz have yet to release an official tracklist or album title, “Leave It In My Dreams” may give fans a small taste of what to expect from the record, which will be released via RCA and Casablancas’s Cult Records. Listen below.