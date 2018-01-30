Julian Casablancas Says He’s “So Not Into” Having a Feud With Ryan Adams

During a recent appearance on Beats 1 to promote his band The Voidz, Julian Casablancas didn’t seem eager to rehash any of the early aughts Lower East Side drama depicted in Lizzy Goodman’s oral history Meet Me in the Bathroom or last year’s Twitter feud or between Casablancas, his Strokes bandmate Albert Hammond Jr. and Ryan Adams.

When asked about the book and the Adams fracas, Casablanca first took issue with Goodman’s reporting, criticizing her choice of sources.

“I think that there was a lot of not insiders, talking as insiders,” Casablancas told host Matt Wilkinson. “They didn’t interview my wife who was basically The Strokes co-manager for 10 years. They didn’t even interview her and they interviewed other people. I’m just not super down with the book.”

Something else Casablancas is not super down with is re-litigating the passages in the book where he called Adams “definitely a bad influence” on Hammond Jr. over their shared fondness for heroin.

“Did I specifically tell Ryan to stay away from Albert? I can’t remember the details, to be honest,” Casablancas said, per Meet Me in the Bathroom. “I think heroin just kind of crosses a line. It can take a person’s soul away. So it’s like if someone is trying to give your friend a lobotomy — you’re gonna step in.”

When asked about the Adams feud, Casablancas reiterated that he’s hazy on the details of the old beef and while he’s fine with letting fans be entertained by Casablancas and Adams butting heads in old interviews and now-deleted tweets, he’s not interested in rehashing any any ill will.

“Even the Ryan Adams thing — I just feel like… I’m not aware… I mean, I might’ve been the one who did it,” Casablancas said. “I just feel like I wouldn’t blame him for anything anyone else did. I’m not into throwing people under the bus for any reason or… You know what, man, let people enjoy it. I don’t really care, to be honest.”

As The Voidz frontman put it: “The whole feud thing, I’m so not into that. If you want to say something to someone’s face, that’s different.”

The Voidz album Virtue comes out on March 30. In December, Pulse Films announced that it is adapting Meet Me in the Bathroom into a documentary series.