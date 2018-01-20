Jay-Z To Be First Guest on Upcoming The Van Jones Show Premiere

Former Obama policy adviser and CNN commentator Van Jones is starting his own new series on CNN. Titled The Van Jones Show, the series hopes to explore the current moment in American politics and race relations. “This is an opportunity to really reflect on where we are and where we are going,” Jones shared with Variety. “We will have cultural icons and political leaders on the one hand, but we will also be going out into the country, talking to ordinary people.”

For its first episode, Jones will sit down Jay-Z to talk about his album 4:44. “[The album] is a real social justice classic, and I want to talk to him about that,” Jones said. Beyond the politics of the album, Jay has also been a vocal supporter of Colin Kaepernick and the Black Lives Matter movement, even pinning a New York Times’ op-ed about Meek Mill’s prison sentence last year.

The Van Jones Show premieres Saturday, January 27 at 7pm on CNN. Watch a clip of Jones’ recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.