GLAAD has unveiled the nominations for its annual GLAAD Media Awards, including a notable nod to Jay-Z for his 4:44 song “Smile.” The track features the Brooklyn rapper’s mother Gloria Carter discussing her experience as a closeted lesbian: “Living two lives, happy, but not free / You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love.” Jay-Z will receive a “Special Recognition” honor for the piece.

Among the nominees in other categories are Perfume Genius, Sam Smith, St. Vincent, and Kelela, nominated for “Outstanding Music Artist” for their albums No Shape, The Thrill of It All, MASSEDUCTION, and Take Me Apart, respectively. Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, and Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water are each nominated for “Outstanding Film.”

The GLAAD Media Awards aim to “recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community.” The awards ceremony takes place April 12. Watch Miles Jay’s official short film for Jay-Z’s “Smile” below.