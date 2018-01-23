Jay Electronica Announces Spring Tour Dates

Rap recluse Jay Electronica has announced a string of solo tour dates. The Roc Nation emcee is planning stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Santa Ana, and Atlanta. He’s also scheduled to play Buku Festival in his hometown of New Orleans and Governors Ball in New York City.

Electronica posted an Instagram caption acknowledging his tendency to remain in the shadows. “To quote the great PARTYNEXTDOOR… Come and see meeee for once,” he wrote. Electronica has teased his debut album Act II: Patents of Nobility for nearly a decade. The project does not have a release date.

Electronica last popped up on KMD’s comeback single “True Lightyears” in August. Earlier last summer, he released “Letter to Falon,” a song inspired by Kevin Durant’s performance in the NBA Finals. Check out the full list of tour dates below. Purchase tickets here.

Jay Electronica 2018 Tour

2/1 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

2/2 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

2/3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

2/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

2/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

2/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

3/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

3/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Festival

6/1-3 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball