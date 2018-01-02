Japanese Breakfast – “California Dreamin'” (The Mamas & The Papas Cover)

Japanese Breakfast visited SiriuxXMU and performed a cover of The Mamas & The Papas’ 1965 song “California Dreamin’.” The band’s sole member Michelle Zauner strips the original track’s sunny disposition into something more hollow and eery, driven by ambient synths. It’s the first new song from Japanese Breakfast since their second album Soft Sounds from Another Planet in July. Zauner also played an NPR Tiny Desk Concert in October. Listen to the cover below.