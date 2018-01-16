Jack White Announces 2018 Tour Dates

Jack White’s curiously titled new solo album Boarding House Reach–largely recorded on a four-track and boasting track names like “Hypermisophoniac” and “Get In The Mind Shaft”–is out on March 23. Following the release of the album’s first single and opener “Connected By Love” and anomalous B-side “Respect Commander” last week, the former White Stripe and Third Man Records honcho has announced a string of American and European shows in support of the LP. They include previously announced performances at the Governors Ball, Shaky Knees, and Boston Calling festivals.

Tickets go on sale to the public next Friday, January 26. Third Man Records Vault members can get in on a presale beginning January 22, and you can also get advanced access through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Check out the full list of dates below.

April 19: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

April 20: Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

April 21: 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI

April 23: Baxter Arena – Omaha, NE

April 24: Providence Medical Center Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS

April 25: Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, MO

April 27: Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX

April 29: Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX

April 30: Revention Music Center – Houston, TX

May 1: Revention Music Center – Houston, TX

May 2: Austin360 Amphitheater – Austin, TX

May 4 – 6: Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, GA

May 25 – 27: Boston Calling Music Festival – Boston, MA

May 27: Brewery Ommegang – Cooperstown, NY

May 29: The Anthem – Washington, DC

June 1 – 3: Governors Ball Music Festival – New York, NY

June 4: Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater – Columbus, OH

June 6: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica – Cleveland, OH

June 7: Dome Arena – Rochester, NY

June 8: Artpark Mainstage Theater – Lewiston, NY

June 9: Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

June 27: London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo

June 28: London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo

July 2: AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL

July 3: L’Olympia – Paris. FR

July 4: L’Olympia – Paris. FR

August 6: The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

August 8: 1st Bank Center – Broomfield, CO

August 9: SaltAir – Salt Lake City, UT

August 11: Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Portland, OR

August 12: Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

August 13: WAMU Theatre – Seattle, WA

August 15: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

August 19: Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

August 21: Viejas Arena – San Diego, CA

August 22: Comerica Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

August 23: The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV