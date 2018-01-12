Jack White Details New Album Boarding House Reach

After releasing a couple of idiosyncratic new songs and being humiliated by Jeopardy! this week, Jack White has announced details of his upcoming third solo album, Boarding House Reach. It’s out March 23 from his own Third Man Records, and “Connected By Love,” the A-side of this week’s single release, is the opening track. The new record follows 2014’s Lazaretto and 2012’s Blunderbuss; White’s most recent release was Dodge and Burn, the 2015 album by the Dead Weather.

According to a press release, White assembled a mostly-new backing band to record the album, but opted use only the type of gear he had available at age 15: “a quarter-inch four-track tape recorder, a simple mixer, and the most basic of instrumentation.” The album also features vocals from New Orleans singer-songwriter Esther Rose, Beverly Ann and Regina McCrary of Nashville gospel group the McCrary Sisters, and a spoken-word feature by Australian blues musician C.W. Stoneking.

This being Jack White, Boarding House Reach will also be available in a special edition with alternate artwork and a 7″ record containing two demo tracks, but only to members of Third Man’s “Vault” subscription. If you want to buy one of those, you’ll have to sign up by January 31. Check out the standard album artwork and track list below.

Jack White, Boarding House Reach track list

1. “Connected By Love”

2. “Why Walk A Dog?”

3. “Corporation”

4. “Abulia and Akrasia”

5. “Hypermisophoniac”

6. “Ice Station Zebra”

7. “Over and Over and Over”

8. “Everything You’ve Ever Learned”

9. “Respect Commander”

10. “Ezmerelda Steals The Show”

11. “Get In The Mind Shaft”

12. “What’s Done Is Done”

13. “Humoresque”