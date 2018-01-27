Jack White’s New Album to Feature Song from Scrapped Collaboration with Jay-Z

Jack White recently sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss his upcoming album Boarding House Reach. In the interview, White not-so-subtly revealed that one of the album’s new songs, “Over and Over and Over,” was one he originally considered record with Jay-Z.

Originally written 13 years ago, the song was first supposed to be recorded with the White Stripes. A few years later, the songwriter tried to bring it back with his band the Raconteurs and, in the midst of a tabled collaborative project with Jay-Z, eventually considered it for the collaboration.

“It was sort of my white whale,” he shared with Rolling Stone. “I chased it and chased it, and finally, all of a sudden, it worked.”

In 2014, the two teamed up for the vinyl edition of Jay-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail, and were rumored to be working on a number of songs together. “I’m not sure he liked them,” White told Rolling Stone in 2014. Read the full interview here via Rolling Stone.