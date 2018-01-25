Jack White – “Corporation”

Fresh off banning cell phones at his upcoming tour, Jack White has released “Corporation” from his new solo album Boarding House Reach. The track follows the divisively electronic-leaning lead single “Connected by Love” and its B-side “Respect Commander.”

Boarding House Reach is out March 23 on White’s own Third Man Records. White has described the project as a “back-alley stabbing music” recorded exclusively with gear he could access at the age of 15. It will be White’s first solo album since 2014’s Lazaretto. Check out the new tune below.