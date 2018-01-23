Hop Along Announce New Album Bark Your Head Off, Dog, Release “How Simple”

It’s been almost three years since we heard new music from Philadelphia’s Hop Along, who released Painted Shut in 2015 and re-released their 2012 album Get Disowned the following year. Now, after teasing a new album on social media, the band has confirmed the April 6 arrival of their fourth full-length, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, via Saddle Creek Records. They’ve officially released the album’s track list, as well as first single “How Simple,” a powerful and heartfelt exploration of love: “How simple my heart can be.” Hear “How Simple” and see the album track list and upcoming tour dates below.

Hop Along, Bark Your Head Off, Dog track list:

1. “How Simple”

2. “Somewhere A Judge”

3. “How You Got Your Limp”

4. “Not Abel”

5. “The Fox In Motion”

6. “One That Suits Me”

7. “What The Writer Meant”

8. “Look Of Love”

9. “Prior Things”

Hop Along 2018 tour dates:

5/01 — Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

5/02 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

5/03 — Boston, MA @ Royale

5/05 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

5/06 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

5/07 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

5/08 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

5/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

5/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

5/12 — Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

5/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

5/15 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

5/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6/01 — Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

6/02 — Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

6/03 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

6/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

6/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

6/08 — Toronto, ON @The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

6/09 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

6/10 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

6/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

6/13 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

6/16 — Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

6/18 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

6/19 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda

6/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

6/23 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar