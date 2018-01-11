New Boxset Featuring Rare and Unreleased Music by Can’s Holger Czukay Coming Soon

A new five-LP box set featuring undersung and unreleased solo music by Can bassist and composer Holger Czukay, who died in September of last year, is on the way. The set, called Cinema, includes notable collaborations with Brian Eno, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Jah Wobble and more. The collection, available in CD or vinyl form, also features a strange “vinyl video” featuring a previously unseen clip of Czukay, an early video recording, and his first solo music video for 1979’s “Cool in the Pool.” Also included is a photo book and a DVD of a musical, a comedic TV film from 1988 called Krieg der Töne, which co-stars Czukay. Cinema is out on the Grönland label on March 23, which would have been Czukay’s 80th birthday. See the set and a full track listing below.

Disc 1

1. Holger Schüring Quintett – Konfigurationen (1960, previously unreleased)

2. Technical Space Composer’s Crew – Canaxis (1969, Canaxis 5)

3. Technical Space Composer’s Crew – Boat Woman Song (1969, Canaxis 5)

4. Cluster & Eno – Ho Renomo (1977, Cluster & Eno)

Disc 2

1. Holger Czukay – Oh Lord Give Us More Money (1979, Movies)

2. Holger Czukay – Persian Love (1979, Movies)

3. Holger Czukay – Cool In The Pool (1979, Movies)

4. Holger Czukay – Hollywood Symphony (1979, Movies)

5. Les Vampyrettes (Czukay/Plank) – Biomutanten (1980, Les Vampyrettes)

Disc 3

1. Les Vampyrettes (Czukay/Plank) – Menetekel (1980, Les Vampyrettes)

2. Phew (Phew/Czukay/Liebezeit/Plank) – Signal (1981, Phew)

3. Holger Czukay – Witches Multiplication Table (1981, On The Way To To Peak Of Normal)

4. Holger Czukay – On The Way To The Peak Of Normal (1981, On The Way To To Peak Of Normal)

5. Holger Czukay – Ode To Perfume (1981, On The Way To To Peak Of Normal)

6. Holger Czukay – Two Bass Shuffle (1981, On The Way To To Peak Of Normal)

7. Holger Czukay/Jaki Liebezeit/Jah Wobble – How Much Are They? (1982, Full Circle)

Disc 4

1. Holger Czukay/Jaki Liebezeit/Jah Wobble – Trench Warfare (1982, Full Circle)

2. Holger Czukay/Jaki Liebezeit/Jah Wobble – Full Circle R.P.S. (No. 7) (1982, Full Circle)

3. Holger Czukay/Jaki Liebezeit/Jah Wobble – Twilight World (1982, Full Circle)

4. Holger Czukay – The Photo Song (1984, Der Osten Ist Rot)

5. Holger Czukay – Der Osten Ist Rot (1984, Der Osten Ist Rot)

6. Holger Czukay – Das Massenmedium (1984, Der Osten Ist Rot)

7. Holger Czukay – Träum Mal Wieder (1984, Der Osten Ist Rot)

8. Holger Czukay – Hey Baba Reebop (1987, Rome Remains Rome)

9. Holger Czukay – Hit Hit Flop Flop (1987, Rome Remains Rome)

Disc 5

1. Holger Czukay – Perfect World (1987, Rome Remains Rome)

2. Holger Czukay – Music In The Air (1987, Rome Remains Rome)

3. Holger Czukay – Ride A Radiowave (1991, Radio Wave Surfer)

4. Holger Czukay – We Can Fight All Night (1991, Radio Wave Surfer)

5. Holger Czukay – Through The Freezing Snow (1991, Radio Wave Surfer)

6. Holger Czukay w/ Karlheinz Stockhausen – Breath Taking (2008, Second Life, previously unreleased)

7. Holger Czukay & U-She – La Premiere (2008, Second Life)

8. Holger Czukay / Ursa Major – 21st Century (2007, 21st Century)

9. Bison (Czukay/Murphy/Smith) – Mandy (2004, Travellers)