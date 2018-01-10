Video: Harvey Weinstein Slapped Twice While Leaving Scottsdale Restaurant

Video obtained by TMZ shows disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein getting confronted and slapped twice by a seemingly intoxicated man while he was leaving the Scottsdale, Arizona restaurant Elements on Tuesday evening.

According to TMZ, Weinstein was dining with his sober coach at the restaurant attached to the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort when the man in the video, named Steve, approached Weinstein, shook his hand, and requested, but was denied a selfie with the former Miramax head. The restaurant manager said that Weinstein was polite about denying the request, but Steve claimed that the embattled former studio head was “belligerent.” Steve later confronted Weinstein when he got up to leave. From TMZ:

Steve tells TMZ he had “quite a bit to drink,” told his friend to fire up his cell phone and shoot video of what was about to happen.

Steve says he walked up to Weinstein and said, “You’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,” and then punched him in the face twice. He says Weinstein stumbled backward and almost fell.

A restaurant manager says neither attempted punch connected, and the guy was drunk and out of control.

The video does show Steve landing two slaps. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Paradise Valley police know about the incident, but Weinstein has not filed a report. Weinstein’s rep told THR that TMZ’s version of the incident “is accurate.”

Weinstein went to Arizona for rehab after the New York Times revealed that the former The Weinstein Company head allegedly sexually harassed or assaulted dozens of actresses and assistants during his decades-long career. Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct is the subject of active criminal investigations in several cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and London.