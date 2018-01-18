Haim Announce North American Tour

Haim have announced a spring tour with dates across North America. Kicking off in Portland, Oregon on April 3, the “Sister Sister Sister” tour features the Minneapolis rapper Lizzo, while Maggie Rogers joins the sisters in Colorado at the Red Rocks Amphitheater. Watch the tour announcement below, featuring Este and Danielle Haim dancing to the Sister Sister theme song, and view a full list of tour dates below.

Recently, the sisters have shared an original Hanukkah song, as well as a cover of Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” In October, they starred in a studio documentary and a music video for “Little of Your Love,” both directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

PRESENTING THE SISTER SISTER SISTER TOUR PART 1✨ tickets on sale January 26th for more info go to https://t.co/jKkW7akS9q pic.twitter.com/3nAPZuJqOi — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) January 18, 2018

Sister Sister Sister Tour

04.03.18 Portland, OR

04.04.18 Seattle, WA

04.06.18 Berkeley, CA

04.07.18 Santa Barbara, CA

04.13.18 Las Vegas, NV

04.14.18 Coachella

04.21.18 Coachella

04.24.18 Austin, TX

04.25.18 Houston, TX

04.26.18 Dallas, TX

04.28.18 Atlanta, GA

04.29.18 Nashville, TN

05.01.18 Washington, DC

05.03.18 Boston, MA

05.04.18 New York, NY

05.07.18 Toronto, Ontario

05.08.18 Detroit, MI

05.10.18 Kansas City, MO

05.11.18 Chicago, IL

05.14.18 Saint Paul, MN

05.28.18 Morrison, CO (w/ Maggie Rogers)