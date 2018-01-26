Gwyneth Paltrow on Chris Martin: “He’s Really Like My Brother”

It’s hard to truly diss Chris Martin, the internationally famous, fabulously wealthy, and generally non-controversial frontman of Coldplay. What are you going to say, anyway? “Rainbow’s just not your color, man”? Exactly.

Here is what last night’s Late Show guest Gwyneth Paltrow had to say about her consciously uncoupled ex-spouse: “He’s really like my brother,” she said. “We’re very familial. It’s nice. It’s great.”

“Yeah… It’s just hard to describe somebody you had children with as your brother,” host Stephen Colbert replied.

“Which would explain the divorce!” Paltrow said. “I’m kidding.”

For the other half of Paltrow’s appearance, she and Colbert performed a rather stilted skit that very gently ridiculed Paltrow’s ridicule-worthy Goop brand while promoting its upcoming wellness conference. It is somewhat satisfying to see Gwyneth Paltrow cracking a joke about a yoni egg, though it would be more satisfying to see her explain, y’know, literally any of the other shit.

Paltrow and Martin split in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, and earlier this month, Paltrow announced her engagement to television producer Brad Falchuk. Martin, meanwhile, has been spotted recently with Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, which is easily the most exciting Chris Martin news in months.