Miley Cyrus joined Sir Elton John on stage to perform John’s hit song “Tiny Dancer” at tonight’s Grammy Awards. While neither are nominated for a Grammy, both artists will partake in this year’s Grammy Salute celebrating John’s career on January 30 at Madison Square Garden. Titled Elton John: I’m Still Standing, the event will also feature performances from Kesha, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Sam Smith, and Chris Martin, among others. Watch a clip of their Grammys performance below.

John recently announced his plans to retire following the three-year, 300-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which John calls “the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done.” Last year, Cyrus released Younger Now, her country-pop follow-up to to 2015’s Dead Petz.