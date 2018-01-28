News \
Grammys 2018: Watch Elton John and Miley Cyrus Perform “Tiny Dancer”
Miley Cyrus joined Sir Elton John on stage to perform John’s hit song “Tiny Dancer” at tonight’s Grammy Awards. While neither are nominated for a Grammy, both artists will partake in this year’s Grammy Salute celebrating John’s career on January 30 at Madison Square Garden. Titled Elton John: I’m Still Standing, the event will also feature performances from Kesha, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Sam Smith, and Chris Martin, among others. Watch a clip of their Grammys performance below.
John recently announced his plans to retire following the three-year, 300-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which John calls “the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done.” Last year, Cyrus released Younger Now, her country-pop follow-up to to 2015’s Dead Petz.