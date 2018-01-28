Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi took the stage at the 2018 Grammys to perform “Despacito,” last year’s undisputed song of the summer. The remix of the song features Justin Bieber, who skipped the awards show to complete his upcoming album. The “Despacito” remix scored three Grammy nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The original version, meanwhile, won four awards at last year’s Latin Grammys, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Watch Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi perform the original version alongside the music video’s star and Miss Universe 2006 winner Zuleyka Rivera below.