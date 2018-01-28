Tonight, Kendrick Lamar opened the Grammys with a medley of tracks: “King’s Dead,” his new collab with Jay Rock and Future off the Black Panther soundtrack, “XXX” featuring U2, and what appears to be an unreleased song.

U2’s Bono and The Edge teamed up with Kendrick for “XXX.” Kendrick Lamar and U2 crossed musical paths in 2017, with Kendrick doing a spoken-word bit on U2’s “Get Out of Your Own Way” and U2 featuring on Kendrick’s Album of the Year contender DAMN.

An appearance from Dave Chappelle broke up Kendrick’s performance. “I just wanna remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America… is being an honest black man in America,” Chappelle stated. “Sorry for the interruption.” Kendrick then dove into a performance of “King’s Dead,” then closed his opening medley with a previously unreleased track featuring a troupe of hoodied dancers. Watch a clip of the performance below.